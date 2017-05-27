Here are all the 2017 Sama winners

In partnership with

Kwesta

Cape Town - The winners of the 23rd South African Music Awards were announced during a glitzy ceremony at Sun City on Saturday night.

Kwesta leads the pack with an impressive four awards including the coveted Best Male Artist of the Year and Best Album of the Year.

The muso kicked off the night on a high note, winning two highest airplay awards. 

Newcomer Amanda Black also had a successful evening walking away with four awards.

Nasty C was awarded top prize for Record of The Year. 

Well done to all the winners! 

The full list of winners for the 23rd Annual South African Music Awards:    

Best Newcomer of the Year – Amanda Black – Amazulu

Best Duo-Group of the Year – Black Motion – Ya Badimo

Best Female Artist of the Year – Amanda Black – Amazulu

Best Male Artist of the Year – Kwesta – Dakar II

Best Album of the Year – Amanda Black – Amazulu

Best Maskandi Album – Khuzani – Inyoni yomthakathi

Classical Instrumental Album – Charl du Pleassis Trio – Baroqueswing Vol.II

Best Afro Pop Album – Vusi Nova – Vusi Nova

African Indigenous Gospel Album – Living In Christ Legends – Living In Christ Legends

Best Rock Album – Albert Frost – The Wakeup

Best Pop Album – GoodLuck – The Nature Within

Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album – Joshua na die Reen – Die Wereld Binne My

Best Rap Album – Kwesta – Darak II

Best Kwaito Album – Dr Malinga – Goodwill

Best Dance Album – Black Motion – Ya Badimo

Best Traditional Faith Music Album – Sprit of Praise – Spirit of Praise Vol.6

Highest Airplay of the Year – Ngud – Kwesta

