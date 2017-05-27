Here are all the 2017 Sama winners

Cape Town - The winners of the 23rd South African Music Awards were announced during a glitzy ceremony at Sun City on Saturday night.

Kwesta leads the pack with an impressive four awards including the coveted Best Male Artist of the Year and Best Album of the Year.

The muso kicked off the night on a high note, winning two highest airplay awards.

Newcomer Amanda Black also had a successful evening walking away with four awards.

ICYMI: SAMA 23 AS IT HAPPENED: Performances, winners and red carpet looks

Nasty C was awarded top prize for Record of The Year.

Well done to all the winners!

The full list of winners for the 23rd Annual South African Music Awards:

Best Newcomer of the Year – Amanda Black – Amazulu



Best Duo-Group of the Year – Black Motion – Ya Badimo



Best Female Artist of the Year – Amanda Black – Amazulu



Best Male Artist of the Year – Kwesta – Dakar II



Best Album of the Year – Amanda Black – Amazulu



Best Maskandi Album – Khuzani – Inyoni yomthakathi



Classical Instrumental Album – Charl du Pleassis Trio – Baroqueswing Vol.II



Best Afro Pop Album – Vusi Nova – Vusi Nova



African Indigenous Gospel Album – Living In Christ Legends – Living In Christ Legends



Best Rock Album – Albert Frost – The Wakeup



Best Pop Album – GoodLuck – The Nature Within



Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album – Joshua na die Reen – Die Wereld Binne My



Best Rap Album – Kwesta – Darak II



Best Kwaito Album – Dr Malinga – Goodwill



Best Dance Album – Black Motion – Ya Badimo



Best Traditional Faith Music Album – Sprit of Praise – Spirit of Praise Vol.6



Highest Airplay of the Year – Ngud – Kwesta

