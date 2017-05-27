Here are all the 2017 Sama winners

Cape Town - The winners of the 23rd South African Music Awards were announced during a glitzy ceremony at Sun City on Saturday night.
Kwesta leads the pack with an impressive four awards including the coveted Best Male Artist of the Year and Best Album of the Year.
The muso kicked off the night on a high note, winning two highest airplay awards.
Newcomer Amanda Black also had a successful evening walking away with four awards.
Nasty C was awarded top prize for Record of The Year.
Well done to all the winners!
The full list of winners for the 23rd Annual South African Music Awards:
Best Newcomer of the Year – Amanda Black – AmazuluBest Duo-Group of the Year – Black Motion – Ya BadimoBest Female Artist of the Year – Amanda Black – AmazuluBest Male Artist of the Year – Kwesta – Dakar IIBest Album of the Year – Amanda Black – AmazuluBest Maskandi Album – Khuzani – Inyoni yomthakathiClassical Instrumental Album – Charl du Pleassis Trio – Baroqueswing Vol.IIBest Afro Pop Album – Vusi Nova – Vusi NovaAfrican Indigenous Gospel Album – Living In Christ Legends – Living In Christ LegendsBest Rock Album – Albert Frost – The WakeupBest Pop Album – GoodLuck – The Nature WithinBeste Kontemporere Musiek Album – Joshua na die Reen – Die Wereld Binne MyBest Rap Album – Kwesta – Darak IIBest Kwaito Album – Dr Malinga – GoodwillBest Dance Album – Black Motion – Ya BadimoBest Traditional Faith Music Album – Sprit of Praise – Spirit of Praise Vol.6Highest Airplay of the Year – Ngud – Kwesta
