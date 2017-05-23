Pleas for info flood social media after blast at Ariana Grande concert

London - Frantic loved ones of young people missing after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert have taken to Twitter and Instagram with their photos and pleas for help.

Many Manchester residents responded early on Tuesday with offers of shelter and details on locations where displaced concert-goers had been taken in.

The 23-year-old Grande, true to her youthful fan base, is a social media phenomenon with 105 million followers on Instagram and 45.6 million followers on Twitter. Her fans, proud "Arianators," were among those who took to Twitter with prayers and tears.

Fellow stars offered condolences as well.

Taylor Swift tweeted: "My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love."

Ellie Goulding, Cher and Katy Perry were among others to tweet their support.

