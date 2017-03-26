Meet Miss South Africa 2017 share this

Cape Town - Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned as Miss South Africa 2017 on Sunday night at the Sun City Superbowl.

Boipelo Mabe was crowned second princess and Adè van Heerden was crowned first princess in the 59th annual beauty pageant.

The 21-year-old Miss South Africa is from Sedgefield, Western Cape and was a firm crowd favourite on the night of the competition.

Miss South Africa 2017 will receive R1m in cash from sponsors Sun International and Cell C as well as a bouquet of prizes.

During Miss SA's reign she will represent South Africa at both Miss World and Miss Universe pageants.

There she will be involved in promotional work and celebrity appearances, she will travel locally and abroad, she will meet dignitaries, celebrities, the privileged, the underprivileged, the sick and the needy.



This life changing experience opens doors to business, the arts, the media, retail and other commercial ventures. The world is their oyster and many former Miss South Africa's have achieved phenomenal success.



Congratulations!

-TheJuice