Sama 23: All the celebrity looks from the red carpet

Cape Town - Celebs dazzled on the red carpet at the 2017 South African Music Awards in Sun City.

Watch the Samas live on SABC 1 from 20:00 and follow our live updates right here on The Juice.

If you want to know what your favourite star wore, look no further. We're bringing you all the hot looks.

Take a look at the pictures here:

1. Bonang Matheba

A doll. A mannequin. #Host #redcarpet ??????? A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on May 27, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

2. Nandi Madida

3. Kim Jayde

SAMA'S You ready for us? ?? #sama23 Dress by @quiteria_george Face beat by @clarabanx ?? by @written_digital_photography A post shared by Kim Jayde Robinson (@kimjayde) on May 27, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

4. K Naomi

@thesamas_ #SAMA23 x @bet_africa #AList ?? #BlackGirlMagic A post shared by K Naomi Noinyane ???? (@knaomin) on May 27, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

5. LootLove

6. Reason

"EVEN IN PERSON I'M #RIGOROUS" ??: @aust_malema ??: @sartoriamilanoofficial #reasonXseason #SAMA23 A post shared by gaaaAHDbody (@reasonhd_) on May 26, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

7. Naak Musiq

#SAMA23 #swag #allblack #nomineeswag A post shared by NaakMusiq (@iamnaakmusiq) on May 27, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

8. Khanyi Mbau

The elegance that is @MbauReloaded looking fabulous in an original @JEFFSELEKA design. Slay girl #MabalaAtTheSamas. ?? @Official_SABC1 A post shared by Mabala Noise Entertainment (@mabala_noise) on May 27, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

9. Lerato Kganyago

Dressed by @quiteria_george #SAMA23 A post shared by Leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) on May 27, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

-TheJuice