Charlize Theron spotted on commercial flight to East London

Cape Town – Charlize Theron is still in South Africa and was spotted on a commercial flight to East London on Friday.

The South African Beauty was first seen at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday to witness former U.S. president Barack Obama deliver the annual Nelson Mandela lecture.

Since then Charlize, along with YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, has visited different sites involved with her charitable organisation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.

Visits included the Choma Magazine Café – Choma is a fun interactive online magazine for young women – at the Ikusasalethu Youth Project in Joburg. They also stopped by Drama for Life – an initiative dedicated to arts for social transformation & healing - at the University of the Witwatersrand.



Lilly’s most recent Instagram Story shows that the pair were in Durban on Thursday, as she shared a video of her view from the well-known Oyster Box Hotel.

Charlize and Lilly along with a reported team of 13 other people were most recently spotted catching a flight from Durban to East London.

An eye witness told Channel24 the Atomic Blonde actress was “last on the plane, first out and hurried to the car” once landing in the Eastern Cape.

It is not known what Charlize and Lilly will be doing in East London, however the Tully actress paid a visit to the city as recently as August last year.

Travelling with fellow South African and Daily Show host Trevor Noah as well as actress Chelsea Handler, Charlize joined the CTAOP in a cross-country campaign.

