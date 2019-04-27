Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre tie the knot in Morocco

Cape Town - Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre tied the knot during a beautiful Moroccan wedding ceremony on Friday.
The couple got engaged in front of a crowd of fans at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of his feature film directorial debut, Yardie, in 2018.
Fans previously speculated that the pair had secretly tied the knot after the Luther actor referred to Sabrina as "my wife" in a video on Instagram, in February. But Sabrina quickly poured cold water on the rumours.
According to British Vogue, the couple married at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, surrounded by their family and friends.
Sabrina wore two custom dresses by Vera Wang; while the English actor wore a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.It is reported that the celebration would be spread out over three days and that guests would attend an all-white party at the Mandarin Oriental on Saturday.SEE PHOTOS HERE:
A first look at @SabrinaDhowre's classic off-the-shoulder, A-line gown custom-made by @VeraWangGang, with make-up by @CTilburyMakeUp and hair by @LuanaB.Hair. See more of the world exclusive of #SabrinaDhowre and #IdrisElba's wedding celebrations in the upcoming July 2019 issue of #BritishVogue. Photographed by @SeanThomas_Photo.
A first look at @SabrinaDhowre’s classic off-the-shoulder, A-line gown custom-made by @VeraWangGang, with make-up by @CTilburyMakeUp and hair by @LuanaB.Hair. See more of the world exclusive of #SabrinaDhowre and #IdrisElba’s wedding celebrations in the upcoming July 2019 issue of #BritishVogue. Photographed by @SeanThomas_Photo.
A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Apr 27, 2019 at 1:25am PDT
#IdrisElba wears custom @Ozwald_Boateng tailoring as he weds #SabrinaDhowre. See more of the world exclusive in the upcoming July 2019 issue of #BritishVogue. Photographed by @SeanThomas_Photo.
#IdrisElba wears custom @Ozwald_Boateng tailoring as he weds #SabrinaDhowre. See more of the world exclusive in the upcoming July 2019 issue of #BritishVogue. Photographed by @SeanThomas_Photo.
A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Apr 27, 2019 at 1:43am PDT
Congratulations to newlyweds #IdrisElba and #SabrinaDhowre who exchanged vows in Morocco on April 26 2019. Celebrations were spread over three days in Marrakech. See more in the world exclusive in the July 2019 issue of #BritishVogue. Photographed by @SeanThomas_Photo.
Congratulations to newlyweds #IdrisElba and #SabrinaDhowre who exchanged vows in Morocco on April 26 2019. Celebrations were spread over three days in Marrakech. See more in the world exclusive in the July 2019 issue of #BritishVogue. Photographed by @SeanThomas_Photo.
A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Apr 27, 2019 at 2:10am PDT
