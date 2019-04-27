Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre tie the knot in Morocco

Cape Town - Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre tied the knot during a beautiful Moroccan wedding ceremony on Friday.

The couple got engaged in front of a crowd of fans at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of his feature film directorial debut, Yardie, in 2018.

Fans previously speculated that the pair had secretly tied the knot after the Luther actor referred to Sabrina as "my wife" in a video on Instagram, in February. But Sabrina quickly poured cold water on the rumours.

According to British Vogue, the couple married at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, surrounded by their family and friends.

Sabrina wore two custom dresses by Vera Wang; while the English actor wore a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.



It is reported that the celebration would be spread out over three days and that guests would attend an all-white party at the Mandarin Oriental on Saturday.



