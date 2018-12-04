Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share their wedding album

Cape Town – Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have released their wedding photos via People magazine.

The couple wed in an elaborate 5-day celebration which included a slew of traditional pre-wedding ceremonies as well as an official Christian ceremony and Hindu ceremony on consecutive days.

In People magazine’s special feature, the couple share intimate moments of both ceremonies as well as open up about the “emotional” event.

“It melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special,” Priyanka said of their celebration.

The Christian ceremony took place on Saturday afternoon on the lawn at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Priyanka opted for a stunning hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown with a 75-foot long veil.

“I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life,” the Quantico actress said of how she felt before she walked down the aisle.

“You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional,” Nick added.

The Hindu ceremony took place the following day inside the palace.

This time, Priyanka opted for traditional red lehenga - which is a long, embroidered skirt with a matching cropped top and veil - custom-made by Indian fashion designer, Sabyasachi.

Nick, too, was dressed in a traditional Indian outfit, wearing hand-quilted silk sherwani with a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi tissue safa.

