Oh, Yeezus: Trump and Kanye West trade Twitter love

New York — Kanye West's sudden presence on Twitter has spurred a lot of conversation, confusion and concern.
The rapper/fashion designer reactivated his Twitter account earlier this month and has shared his thoughts on everything from Donald Trump, ping pong and his house, to writing a philosophy book, new music and his latest Yeezy designs.
Will it be Trump-West in 2020?
In a moment that seemed to encapsulate 2018's social media-driven blurring of celebrity and politics, President Donald Trump tweeted his thanks to rap superstar Kanye West on Wednesday for his recent and perhaps unexpected online support.
"Thank you Kanye, very cool!" the president posted in response to the tweets from West, who called the president "my brother."
Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018
West, the enigmatic hip hop provocateur, posted a series of tweets in support of the president, whom he visited at Trump Tower in December 2016 during the presidential transition.
"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy," West wrote on Wednesday. "He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."
Later, West posted a photo of himself wearing one of Trump's signature red campaign "Make America Great Again" hats and showcased that the president had signed it. "MAGA!" Trump responded in another tweet, using the acronym for his slogan.
we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
my MAGA hat is signed ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
MAGA! https://t.co/jFf5ONASlv— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018
West noted that his wife, reality star Kim Kardashian West, wanted him to clarify that he was not in lockstep with all the Republican president's positions.
"My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone," West wrote. "I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself."
my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
Some backlash
There was quick backlash to West on Twitter on Wednesday.
"Kanye doesn't care about black people," tweeted comedian Akilah Hughes.
But others were quick to embrace West.
Eric Trump, one of the president's sons, tweeted three American flags next to West's declaration of dragon energy. His brother Donald Trump Jr. appropriated Hillary Clinton's slogan, "#ImWithHer," when he retweeted a Kardashian West post in which she denounced the media for calling the rap superstar erratic. And InfoWars host Alex Jones, a conspiracy theory promoter, invited West onto his show.
Kanye doesn’t care about black people.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 25, 2018
???????????? https://t.co/w4NRM0DSLj— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 25, 2018
#ImWithHer https://t.co/CoQVCJmbzH— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 25, 2018
Running for president?
West has toyed with running for president himself and on Wednesday tweeted a poster of his face emblazoned with the slogan "Keep America Great" and "#Kanye2024."
pic.twitter.com/KzyHlDaywt— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
Kim and Kris set the record straight!
Following some negative backlash, Kim and mother Kris Jenner took to Twitter to defend Kanye's choice of words.
Kim noted that the media's coverage of Kanye's tweets is "actually scary" noting that the way his opinions have been blamed on the state of his mental health is wrong and that he is, instead, just expressiong himself.
She added that she has very different opinions about Trumo but that she still supports her husband and his own opinions.
To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018
Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018
He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018
Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mineHe never said he agrees with his politics— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018
Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018
Kris added her voice by retweeting and commenting on headlines about Kanye's tweets.
"Lies, Lies, Lies," Kris wrote along side one. Adding: "Nope...not true!" to another.
Lies,Lies,Lies https://t.co/SklG3uLpBO— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 24, 2018
Nope...not true! https://t.co/2pQYQssy7B— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 25, 2018
WOW wrong again!!!!! Their house is $60 MIL https://t.co/sIDG3FbSoP— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 25, 2018
Celebs distancing themselves
Following the flood of expressive tweets on the 40-year-old's Twitter account, fellow celebs have hit the unfollow button and offered their own feelings about the whole situation.
During an interview on radio station Hot97, actress/singer Janelle Monae summed up how she felt about Kanye's comments pertaining to slavery.
She said: "I believe in free thinking. But I don’t believe in free thinking if it is rooted in, or at the expense of the oppressed.
"If your free thinking is used as fuel by oppressors to continue to oppress black people, minorities, I think it’s bullshit and it’s not okay."
Janelle Monáe said everything that needed to be said regarding Kanye’s views pic.twitter.com/1yXEPJcnVb— Chris (@chrstnavelli) April 25, 2018
Unfollowed Kanye West *so far*...Ariana GrandeBTSDrakeHarry StylesJaden SmithJanelle MonáeJustin BieberKaty PerryKendrick LamarLana del ReyNicki MinajRihannaThe WeekendTroye SivanZayn Malik— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 25, 2018
(Source: Associated Press)
