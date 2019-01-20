REPORTS: Could Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt be dating?

Cape Town – According to British tabloid The Sun, Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron are dating after meeting via the actress’ ex-fiancé Sean Penn.
The famous pair’s reported relationship began over Christmas last year.
Brad, 55, and Charlize, 43, have both had high-profile relationships in the past.
The Oscar-winning actress ended her engagement with Sean Penn in 2015. Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie split in 2016.
The Sun's source told the newspaper, “They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now. They’ve been friends for some time — ironically through Sean — but things have developed.”
Charlize and Brad were apparently seen on a romantic date last weekend.
