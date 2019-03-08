Stalker returns to Taylor Swift's house - That's exactly why she carries blood clot bandages with her wherever she goes

New York — A man recently jailed for breaking into Taylor Swift's New York City townhouse was arrested early on Thursday after, police say, he did it again.

Roger Alvarado, 23, of Homestead, Florida, climbed a ladder and smashed a glass door to get inside the pop star's pad around 02:30, police said.

No one was home, according to police, who did not provide information on how he was caught. A message requesting comment was emailed to Swift's publicist.

Alvarado, on probation after getting out of jail on 5 February, faces stalking and burglary charges. Court records didn't list a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

This is at least the third time Alvarado has been arrested at Swift's home.

A break-in in April, in which police say Alvarado used Swift's shower and slept in her bed, put him behind bars for more than nine months. As part of the sentence, a judge also ordered Alvarado to complete a mental-health program.

Two months before that, he was arrested for allegedly breaking the front door with a shovel.

Swift wasn't home on either occasion.

In an article published on Wednesday, Swift told Elle magazine that she fears violence and takes extra precautions in case something bad happens.

She told the magazine: "I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds. Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things."

According to FirstAidProduct.com, "QuikClot is a chemically inert material in a mesh bag that speeds the coagulation of blood, resulting in a stable clot that stops bleeding".

