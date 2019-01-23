The latest on those Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt dating rumours - Looks like 'Bralize' is not a thing!

Cape Town - It turns out, Hollywood hasn’t found its next ‘It’ couple.



While a blossoming relationship between Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt made headlines, the A-listers are just friends.

A source has confirmed to E! News that “they know each other, but it doesn't go beyond that”.

Rumours of a possible romance were ignited on Sunday when The Sun reported that Brad and Charlize were introduced by the South African beauty’s ex-fiancé, Sean Penn and got together in December.

The rumours were fuelled when it emerged that the actors actually met on the set of an ad campaign for watch brand Breitling, six months ago.



Daily Mail reported that while they spent time while working together for the ad, it is not known whether they spent time after.

An insider then denied the relationship to People magazine, saying: “About six months ago, they did a shoot together. They have not been out together recently and were never dating. Reports of them being involved romantically are false.”

The statement was reiterated by Entertainment Tonight with a source telling the outlet: “Brad and Charlize have known each other for years and recently became even better friends after working together.



“They have a lot of mutual friends and share their love of acting, but neither of them are ready for a serious relationship right now.”

While the rumours have been put to bed, neither Brad nor Charlize have commented.