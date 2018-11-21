Where is Kevin Spacey?

Cape Town – It has been exactly one year and eleven days since Kevin Spacey was accused of making sexual advances on actor Anthony Rapp when he was 14 years old in an exposé on Buzzfeed.

Just one day later, the former House of Cards actor released a statement on Twitter, saying: “If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

In the same statement Spacey spoke of his sexual orientation for the first time, saying: “As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”

READ MORE: Kevin Spacey comes out as gay and apologises to Anthony Rapp

THE DOWNFALL OF HIS CAREER

He then disappeared while his name dominated headlines

The actor experienced an immediate downfall of his career with his removal from the Oscar-nominated film, All The Money In The World, as well as being fired from the hit Netflix series, House of Cards.

READ MORE: Kevin Spacey cut from Ridley Scott's film a month before release

Two films, Rebel in the Rye and Billionaire’s Boys Club, which starred Spacey and were released following the scandal suffered immensely at the box office.

The 59-year-old was also removed from an episode of the hit NBC series, This Is Us, an hour before it was scheduled to air on TV.

The International Emmy Awards also made the decision to no longer honour the actor with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award.

Aside from his acting career, Spacey also founded the Kevin Spacey Foundation UK, which then made the decision to shut down because of the multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him.

SEE A TIMELINE HERE:The swift unravelling of Kevin Spacey in less than a week

SEEKING TREATMENT

Spacey’s initial disappearance was met by a statement released by his publicist which said that the Horrible Bosses actor was seeking treatment at a sex rehab clinic The Meadows in Arizona – the same facility Harvey Weinstein retreated after allegations were first made against him.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time,” the statement said, as reported by Deadline.

According to Daily Mail, Spacey booked a 45-day sex-addiction detox but only spent 21 days at the facility.

“He left early. He only stuck it out for three weeks,” a source close to Spacey told the publication.

A TOTAL RECLUSE

Spacey’s whereabouts after his stint in rehab have remained unclear.

A socialite, who knew Spacey through his involvement in the Old Vic Theatre, claims he is in seclusion on an island in the middle of the South Pacific.

“He’s living as a hermit in the Cook Islands. He’s keeping his head down until this blows over,” she told Daily Mail.

A previous House of Cards employee however, insists Spacey is living in France.

“He’s been in the South of France living on a big estate. He’s been working out like crazy, doing massive oil paintings and keeping a low profile.”

According to Spacey’s estranged brother, Randy Fowler, the Nine Lives actor was a master of disguise and used acting to “hide from his demons”.

He told The Sun: “Kevin turned to acting as a little kid. He ditched the name Fowler and created the character of Kevin Spacey to mask a monster. It helped him hide from his demons.

“He struggled with his sexuality, always denying he was gay. On stage he pretended to be somebody else. It gave him power, transformed him.”

This is something people believe is what has made him successful in not being spotted, while other believe he is hiding in plain sight.

A source told Daily Mail: “I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s not been seen because he is going out in public wearing a disguise. He’s spent his life transforming himself into other characters – why not now?”