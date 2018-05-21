Duchess Meghan's bridal bouquet placed on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior

London — Unwilling to kiss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding goodbye just yet, Britain basked on Sunday in the scale of the spectacle as major broadcasters kept scenes from the royal nuptials on repeat along with fresh interviews with the bride's dressmaker.

The newlyweds have not been seen in public since they left Windsor Castle in a rare 1968 Jaguar convertible for a Saturday night reception hosted by the groom's father, Prince Charles.

They were expected to return to their home at Kensington Palace in London on Sunday, but the palace did not provide updates or details.

In keeping with tradition the Duchess of Sussex's bridal bouquet was laid at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at the British capital's Westminster Abbey.

Duchess Meghan's bouquet was made up of scented sweet peas, lily of the valley, astilbe, jasmine and astrantia, sprigs of myrtle, and Princess Diana's favourite flower, forget-me-nots - which were hand-picked by Prince Harry from the gardens at Kensington Palace.

In another subtle tribute to Diana photographs showed Duchess Meghan wearing a large, emerald-cut aquamarine ring that the Princess of Wales wore often before she died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Good wishes poured in from around the world. British singer Adele posted a message on Instagram on Sunday along with a photo of herself wearing a veil and toasting with a glass of champagne. She wished the couple well and invoked the memory of Princess Diana, Harry's late mother.

"Congratulations Meghan and Harry," she wrote. "You're the most beautiful bride. I can't stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs x."





Harry and Meghan spent their first night as a married couple at Windsor Castle. They are breaking with tradition by delaying a honeymoon. Before the wedding, Meghan said she wanted to take up royal duties immediately.

They plan to fulfill their first royal work engagement as a married couple on Tuesday, when they attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace to honour Prince Charles and his charity work. Charles' 70th birthday is later this year.

Palace officials have been vague about Harry and Markle's honeymoon plans, but they are expected to take a honeymoon in the near future.

No destination has been announced, and the couple may choose a place where they can relax without being trailed by photographers. Rumour has it the couple will jet to Namibia.

