LIVE: The royal wedding day has finally arrived

2018-05-19 09:44

Minute-by-minute updates of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day.

prince harry, meghan markle
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 10:27
10:23

Actress and close friend of Megahn's, Priyanka Chopra shared a snap of her pre-wedding shenanigans.

 
10:13

British Prime Minister Theresa May has sent well wishes to the couple via Twitter.
10:10

All the #RoyalWedding live feeds:
10:07

Kensington Palace announced, ahead of the royal wedding, that Queen Elizabeth will confer a Dukedom on Prince Harry making him the Duke of Sussex. Meghan Markle on marriage will thus be known as the Duchess of Sussex.
09:55

We are ready and waiting to spot royal family arrivals in Windsor.
09:47

Here's a glimpse of the beautiful flower arrangements at St George's Chapel.
09:47

Here's a breakdown of what you can expect to happen today. 
09:47

Don't miss a thing with this full order of service of the royal wedding ceremony:
09:47

The wedding we have all been waiting for is finally here.

Join us as we bring you minute-by-minute coverage of this momentous occasion. 
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle Royal wedding procession: Here’s when and where we’ll get to see Harry and Meghan Here’s when, where and how you can watch the royal wedding live in South Africa Prince Harry feels ‘super-protective’ of Meghan Markle amid her ongoing family drama Every tiny detail about the royal wedding you need to know
Survivor SA's self-proclaimed villain on being the first to leave This 6-episode thriller is the perfect show to binge this weekend 5 animated shows just for adults to binge Here's what we thought of the first episode of Being Bonang season 2
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: We chat to royal superfans camping out in Windsor to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

40 minutes ago
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 