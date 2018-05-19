LIVE: The royal wedding day has finally arrived
2018-05-19 09:44
Minute-by-minute updates of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Last Updated at
10:27
Actress and close friend of Megahn's, Priyanka Chopra shared a snap of her pre-wedding shenanigans.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has sent well wishes to the couple via Twitter.
All the #RoyalWedding live feeds:
Kensington Palace announced, ahead of the royal wedding, that Queen Elizabeth will confer a Dukedom on Prince Harry making him the Duke of Sussex. Meghan Markle on marriage will thus be known as the Duchess of Sussex.
We are ready and waiting to spot royal family arrivals in Windsor.
Here's a glimpse of the beautiful flower arrangements at St George's Chapel.
Here's a breakdown of what you can expect to happen today.
Don't miss a thing with this full order of service of the royal wedding ceremony:
The wedding we have all been waiting for is finally here.
Join us as we bring you minute-by-minute coverage of this momentous occasion.