Meghan's half-brother Thomas Wayne Markle Jr. arrested on DUI charge

2019-01-12 08:07
 
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Grants Pass — The half-brother of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is facing a drunken-driving charge after an arrest in Oregon.

State police said Thomas Wayne Markle Jr. was visibly intoxicated when he was pulled over at about 01:30 on Friday morning in Josephine County, in southwestern Oregon.

Authorities said his blood-alcohol content was 0.11 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

The 52-year-old from Grants Pass was taken to a detox centre.

Meghan Markle, a former actress, married Prince Harry last May. They are expecting their first child later this year.

The duchess is reportedly estranged from her father's family. Thomas Markle Sr. said in a television interview last month he had not heard from her since the wedding.

READ NEXT: Meghan’s brother sends wedding invitation to her and Prince Harry

Thomas Markle Jr. did not appear to have a listed phone number, and it was not clear how to reach him for comment.

