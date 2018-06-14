PICS: The Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth have the best time together on royal duty

Cape Town – Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex embarked on her first official solo engagement with Queen Elizabeth and it looks like they had the best time.
Kicking off the day’s proceedings, Meghan and the queen travelled to Cheshire by a special royal train.
The Queen and The Duchess arrived by Royal Train at Runcorn Station. #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/nMJlzNobpG— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 14, 2018
The Duchess of Sussex arrives in Cheshire, where she is accompanying Her Majesty The Queen for a day of engagements today #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/tHXPeN3nL5— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2018
Their first stop featured a performance by local schoolchildren in the town of Widnes, near Liverpool. The event took place for the opening of Mersey Gateway Bridge, where the queen unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion.
Several candid snaps show the pair having the best of times watching the performance.
Her Majesty and Her Royal Highness first visit the Mersey Gateway Bridge. #RoyalVisitCheshire ?? PA Images pic.twitter.com/HwfSn0noG3— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 14, 2018
Duchess Meghan and Queen Elizabeth will then moved on to the opening of the Storyhouse Theatre, where they were treated to a performance of Drop in the Ocean.
They also spent time with a Digital Buddies group at the "multi award-winning theatre, independent cinema, library, restaurant, bar, arts centre and community hub."
In the main floor at @Storyhouselive, The Queen and The Duchess of Sussex sit to view a performance of ‘Drop in the Ocean’. #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/z4G9WgPRTC— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2018
The Duchess of Sussex joins The Queen to meet a Digital Buddies group at @Storyhouselive ?? #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/WFf7Ybtia1— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2018
The royal pair will conclude their day with a lunch at Chester’s Town Hall.
