PICS: The Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth have the best time together on royal duty

2018-06-14 14:11
 
meghan markle, queen elizabeth

Cape Town – Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex embarked on her first official solo engagement with Queen Elizabeth and it looks like they had the best time.

Kicking off the day’s proceedings, Meghan and the queen travelled to Cheshire by a special royal train.


Their first stop featured a performance by local schoolchildren in the town of Widnes, near Liverpool. The event took place for the opening of Mersey Gateway Bridge, where the queen unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion.

Several candid snaps show the pair having the best of times watching the performance.

Duchess Meghan and Queen Elizabeth will then moved on to the opening of the Storyhouse Theatre, where they were treated to a performance of Drop in the Ocean.

They also spent time with a Digital Buddies group at the "multi award-winning theatre, independent cinema, library, restaurant, bar, arts centre and community hub."

The royal pair will conclude their day with a lunch at Chester’s Town Hall.

