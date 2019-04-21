Prince Harry and Meghan planning to move to country in Africa - reports

Cape Town - Are Prince Harry and Meghan planning to move once the royal baby arrives?
According to reputable UK newspaper, The Sunday Times, Harry's advisers are planing a "bespoke" role for the royal couple that could relocate them to an international country, more specifically a country in Africa.
According to the report the role has been drawn up by Sir David Manning - the former British ambassador to the US and special adviser on constitutional and international affairs to Princes William and Harry - and would "combine some work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity work and a role promoting Britain".
"Discussions are at an early stage, but the plan is to find a new way of using their soft power abilities, most likely in Africa," a source told the outlet.
Meanwhile Buckingham Palace has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.
Palace officials said in a statement: "Any future plans for the Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles. The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador," E! News reports.
Harry has had a long withstanding relationship with Africa, often making public and private trips specifically to his Sentebale charity in Lesotho.
Harry and Meghan are also passionate about wildlife conservation in Africa and travelled to Botswana in 2017 to "assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders in equipping a bull elephant with a satellite collar".
The couple recently shared a photo from their trip on their new Instagram account.
SCROLL TO SEE THE PHOTO HERE:
View this post on Instagram The Duke of Sussex attends the ‘Our Planet’ premiere at the Natural History Museum with The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Cambridge, lending their joint support for the protection of our environment. As president of @africanparksnetwork, The Duke of Sussex continues to advocate for the communities and wildlife that coexist in some of the most vulnerable environments around the world. Be it human wildlife conflict or natural disasters, these communities (park rangers, school children, families) are on the frontline of conservation and we must do more to help them as we also work to safeguard the animals and landscapes that are in critical danger. A few recent photos that look back on: Prince Harry’s long time commitment to this cause as well as a glimpse into the work he and The Duchess of Sussex did in 2017. Their Royal Highnesses travelled to Botswana to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders in equipping a bull elephant with a satellite collar. Approximately 100 elephants are poached/killed every day for their ivory tusks. Using satellite technology allows conservationists to track their critical migratory patterns and to protect them and the local communities from human wildlife conflict. The elephant pictured was sedated for just 10 minutes before he was up and back with his herd. Tracking his movements has allowed conservationists to better protect him and other elephants and ensure heightened protection for these beautiful creatures moving forward. Credit: Image 1 PAA post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Apr 4, 2019 at 12:33pm PDT
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Apr 4, 2019 at 12:33pm PDT
Shortly after making their relationship public in 2017, it was reported that it was their matching South African beaded bracelets that first hinted that they were dating.
Meghan's stunning engagement ring also has a special connection to the continent as it features two diamonds that belonged to Princess Diana as well as a third from Botswana.
The report comes as Harry and Meghan are expected to announced the birth of their first child together any day now. The couple recently announced that they are keeping birth plans private and will make an announcement after they have had time to celebrate privately.
The Duke of Sussex stepped out solo at the annual Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel on the queen's 93rd birthday.
Photos, obtained by Hello!, show Harry's arrival alongside William, Kate, Zara and Mike Tindall as well as Queen Elizabeth.
