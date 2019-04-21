Prince Harry and Meghan planning to move to country in Africa - reports

Cape Town - Are Prince Harry and Meghan planning to move once the royal baby arrives?

According to reputable UK newspaper, The Sunday Times, Harry's advisers are planing a "bespoke" role for the royal couple that could relocate them to an international country, more specifically a country in Africa.

According to the report the role has been drawn up by Sir David Manning - the former British ambassador to the US and special adviser on constitutional and international affairs to Princes William and Harry - and would "combine some work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity work and a role promoting Britain".

"Discussions are at an early stage, but the plan is to find a new way of using their soft power abilities, most likely in Africa," a source told the outlet.

Meanwhile Buckingham Palace has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Palace officials said in a statement: "Any future plans for the Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles. The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador," E! News reports.

Harry has had a long withstanding relationship with Africa, often making public and private trips specifically to his Sentebale charity in Lesotho.

Harry and Meghan are also passionate about wildlife conservation in Africa and travelled to Botswana in 2017 to "assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders in equipping a bull elephant with a satellite collar".

The couple recently shared a photo from their trip on their new Instagram account.

SCROLL TO SEE THE PHOTO HERE:

Shortly after making their relationship public in 2017, it was reported that it was their matching South African beaded bracelets that first hinted that they were dating.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the secret of the matching South African bracelets

Meghan's stunning engagement ring also has a special connection to the continent as it features two diamonds that belonged to Princess Diana as well as a third from Botswana.

The report comes as Harry and Meghan are expected to announced the birth of their first child together any day now. The couple recently announced that they are keeping birth plans private and will make an announcement after they have had time to celebrate privately.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan are changing all the rules for the birth of the royal baby - and here's how

The Duke of Sussex stepped out solo at the annual Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel on the queen's 93rd birthday.

Photos, obtained by Hello!, show Harry's arrival alongside William, Kate, Zara and Mike Tindall as well as Queen Elizabeth.