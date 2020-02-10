All the Oscars 2020 winners (so far)

2020-02-10 03:17 by Herman Eloff
 
Cape Town - The winners for the 2020 Oscars were announced in Los Angeles on Monday, 10 February.

Below is a list of all the winners from the 92nd Academy Awards. Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories – actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc. 

In the Animated Feature Film and International Feature Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees. 

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Animated Feature Film

Toy Story 4

Best Animated Short Film

Hair Love

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

Best Documentary Short Subject

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're A Girl)

Best Original Screenplay

Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jojo Rabbit

Best Live Action Short Film

The Neighbours' Window

Best Production Design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Costume Design

Little Women

