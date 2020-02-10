All the Oscars 2020 winners (so far)

Cape Town - The winners for the 2020 Oscars were announced in Los Angeles on Monday, 10 February.
Below is a list of all the winners from the 92nd Academy Awards. Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories – actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc.
In the Animated Feature Film and International Feature Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees.
Follow LIVE UPDATES from Oscars 2020 here.
SEE THE FULL LIST OF ALL THE WINNERS HERE: (Still updating)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best Animated Feature Film
Toy Story 4
Best Animated Short Film
Hair Love
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory
Best Documentary Short Subject
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're A Girl)
Best Original Screenplay
Parasite
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jojo Rabbit
Best Live Action Short Film
The Neighbours' Window
Best Production Design
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Costume Design
Little Women
