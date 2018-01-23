South African animation scores Oscar nomination

Cape Town - South Africa has scored an Oscar nomination at the 90th Academy Awards.

The Triggerfish animation film Revolting Rhymes received a nomination in the category Best Animated Short Film.

The film is an adaptation of Roald Dahl and Quentin Blake’s classic book of surprising fairytales. It was produced by Magic Light Pictures and animated at Magic Light’s Berlin studio and Cape Town’s Triggerfish Animation.

The highly praised local film The Wound was also up for a nomination in the category Best Foreign Language Film but sadly didn't make the final cut. The final nominated films were A Fantastic Woman, The Insult, Loveless, On Body and Soul, and The Square.



Only two South African films have ever been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, Darrell Roodt's Yesterday and Gavin Hood's Tsotsi.

Tsotsi went on to win the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2006.

The 2018 Oscars will air on Sunday, 4 March live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with Jimmy Kimmel as host.

