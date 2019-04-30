WATCH: Charlize Theron tells Seth Rogen that she wants to 'braai' and he's an 'oulike ou'

Cape Town – During a recent press tour for their new romantic-comedy Long Shot, Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen did a lie detector test during an interview with Vanity Fair.

First Charlize grills Seth to find out if he can hide a lie, but the tables are quickly turned, and the South African born beauty is put in the spotlight.

During her stint Charlize tells Seth that they should "have a little braai tonight" before going on to describe him in Afrikaans as an "oulike ou" (nice guy), who is "baie snaaks" (very funny) and likes to "rook" (smoke weed).

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: (Charlize switches to Afrikaans at 11:36)

Long Shot, which opens in SA cinemas on 24 May, follows a journalist (Seth Rogen) who begins to spend time with his former babysitter (Charlize Theron), who is now running for president. (Click here to watch the trailer now!)

