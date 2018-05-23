Somizi, Dineo Ranaka and Mpho Popps to host Samas

-Supplied
Johannesburg - The big stage is set for the Samas 2018 extravaganza and it will take not one, not two, but three stars to set it alight.
TV and radio personality, Somizi Mhlongo returns for a record third time as one-third of the hosting team. He will be joined by fellow radio star Dineo Ranaka and comedian Mpho Popps to steer the televised one-night spectacle.
SEE THE SAMAS TWEET ABOUT THE HOSTS HERE:
The guessing game is over! Your #SAMA24 hosts are the talented @somizi @dineoranaka @MphoPopps pic.twitter.com/bZX3bRjWmd— The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) May 23, 2018
Local summer anthems have scooped up nods on the award show’s nominee list with Omunye by Durban gqom duo Distruction Boyz featuring Benny Maverick and Dlala Mshunqisi making an appearance as well as Akanamali by Sun-El Musician featuring Samthing Soweto.
The Samas will take place on Saturday, 2 June 2018 and will be broadcast live on SABC1 (DStv 191) at 20:00.
