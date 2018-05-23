Somizi, Dineo Ranaka and Mpho Popps to host Samas

2018-05-23 09:43

-Supplied
 
Somizi

Johannesburg - The big stage is set for the Samas 2018 extravaganza and it will take not one, not two, but three stars to set it alight. 

TV and radio personality, Somizi Mhlongo returns for a record third time as one-third of the hosting team. He will be joined by fellow radio star Dineo Ranaka and comedian Mpho Popps to steer the televised one-night spectacle.

SEE THE SAMAS TWEET ABOUT THE HOSTS HERE:


Local summer anthems have scooped up nods on the award show’s nominee list with Omunye by Durban gqom duo Distruction Boyz featuring Benny Maverick and Dlala Mshunqisi making an appearance as well as Akanamali by Sun-El Musician featuring Samthing Soweto. 

The Samas will take place on Saturday, 2 June 2018 and will be broadcast live on SABC1 (DStv 191) at 20:00.

Read more on:    samas 2018  |  dineo ranaka  |  somizi  |  mpho popps  |  music

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Trevor Noah gives his hilarious take on the royal wedding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make their first public appearance as newlyweds FIRST LOOK: The official royal wedding portraits WATCH: 20 years of Miss South Africa winners PICS: The new Miss USA crowned
WATCH: 20 years of Miss South Africa winners 5 animated shows just for adults to binge Survivor SA: The secrets behind tribal council The 9 best weddings on internet TV 'You look amazing' - Harry tells Meghan at fairy tale wedding
NEXT ON CHANNELX

The 20 entertainers who make the biggest bucks on tour around the world

2018-05-23 06:02
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 