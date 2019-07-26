Johnny Clegg's memorial will take place today - Here's where you can watch it

2019-07-26 07:53
 
Johnny Clegg

Cape Town – Johnny Clegg's memorial service will take place on Friday, 26 July 2019 in Johannesburg at Sandton Convention Centre.

According to a post on the beloved singer's Facebook page, admission to the memorial is free, and no ticket needed for the standing area.

Tickets for seats can be obtained free of charge from Computicket outlets. Doors will open at 11:30. 

There will also be a live stream of proceedings available on Channel24. 

Johnny died on Tuesday, 16 July at his home in Johannesburg and he was laid to rest in a private ceremony the next day. Johnny Clegg's family has thanked South Africa and the world for the outpouring of support during their time of loss. 

They have also asked that donations be sent to The Click Foundation through the Friends of Johnny Clegg campaign instead of sending or laying flowers.

In a post on his Instagram, Johnny's son, Jesse wrote: "I will miss you deeply, and I struggle to imagine a world without you. "

