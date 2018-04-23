The Duchess of Cambridge has gone into labour

Cape Town - It’s time!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (36) is set to welcome her third child with Prince William (36).

Kensington Palace announced that Kate had gone into labour on Monday morning, via Twitter.

As with her first and second pregnancies, Kate has opted to give birth at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London.

Up until William’s birth, royal tots were usually born at Buckingham Palace. It was Princess Diana who broke with the tradition, giving birth to both the princes at St Mary’s – and it seems Kate is determined to follow in her late mom-in-law’s footsteps.

But it is likely that Kate took her own doctors to the hospital, as she did with Prince George (4) and Princess Charlotte (2) on 22 July 2013 and 2 May 2015 respectively.

As with George and Charlotte, the royal couple have yet to announce whether we’ll be welcoming a little prince or princess to the world in the coming hours.



According to TIME, speculation is rife that the infant is a little boy, thanks to the Cambridge’s 2017 Christmas card – which featured a photo of the family all dressed in blue.

Luckily, we probably won’t have to wait too long at all to find out! With George, Kate was up and at ‘em, poised as ever, within 11 hours. With Charlotte, it was only 10!

So we can soon expect to meet the little one on the steps of the Lindo Wing, bundled up in mummy’s arms.

The latest addition to the Cambridge brood will be fifth-in-line to the throne, behind grandad Prince Charles (69), dad Prince William and Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The new arrival means Prince Harry (33) will be bumped down to the sixth spot.

It’s anyone guess what Kate and Wills will name baby no 3, but it’s undoubtedly going to be a traditional one. We also know that George, Alexander, Louis, Charlotte, Elizabeth and – sadly – Diana are already out, since those good British monikers already belong to the tot’s siblings.

But according to The Sun, the bookie’s ever-fluctuating odds seem to favour Mary, Alice or Victoria if the little one is a girl and Arthur, Albert or Henry for a boy.

We can’t wait to meet the baby royal!

Kate's labour announcement come just after news broke that her younger sister, Pippa, is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews.

Additional sources: The Sun, The Express, TIME