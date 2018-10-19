Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles to be a guest judge on Idols SA

Johannesburg - One of South Africa’s most popular music competitions Idols SA, recently took to their Twitter to announce that the legendary Mathew Knowles will appear as a guest judge for this week’s finalists.

Mzansi Magic Dstv channel 161 which broadcasts the competition every Sunday, also announced the great news on their official site. Taking to their Twitter page Idols made the big announcement to their fans.

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

The Halo hitmaker’s father who landed in Mzansi earlier this week with his wife Gena and recently hosted the African leaders for change awards – also took to his Instagram to confirm the news of appearing as a guest judge on Idols,



“My wife, Gena, and I are having a great time in beautiful South Africa where I just hosted the African Leaders 4 Change Awards!” the 66-year-old talent manager captioned a snap of himself dressed in an all-black tux with his wife in a red dress to which he added,

“Next up...I’ll be a guest judge on Idols South Africa this weekend! Then I’m off to lecture at the University of Cape Town where I’ll be discussing my new book, The Emancipation of Slaves Through Music...”

Mathew also recently reunited with his daughter Beyoncé at her On the Run concert II tour.