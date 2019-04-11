Emo Adams replaces Johan Stemmet as 'Noot vir Noot' host

Cape Town - SABC2 announced on Tuesday morning that Emo Adams is the new host of Noot vir Noot.

The channel’s longest running game show returns for season its 44th season on Thursday, 15 August at 19:00.

After 29 years of hosting, Johan Stemmet bid farewell to the show in January this year.

With the new host and new season comes an all new format - the show is doing away with the band and introducing disc jokey, DJ Shelley, whose real name is Rochelle De Bruyn. She brings a fresh touch to the show having performed locally and internationally.

Speaking about his successor, Executive Producer and Director Johan had this to say: "A better artist, performer, presenter, all-round entertainer than Emo will be hard to find. Emo is cut out for this role and he will certainly take the show to further heights. It’s great to welcome Emo on the Noot vir Noot set. He is a great choice to take the presenting role over from me and as director of the show I am so looking forward to working closely with him for many years to come."

Emo is also the host of the reality singing competition, Maak My Famous on kykNet (DStv 144) which kicks off on Wednesday, 18 April.