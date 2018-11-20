Everything we know about the new Ridley Scott series that will be filmed in Cape Town

Cape Town – Award-winning director Ridley Scott is reportedly heading to South Africa to film a new television series.

Scott will direct and executive producer the sci-fi series Raised by Wolves for TNT.

According to the official synopsis the series will centre on two android raising humans on an outer space colony. As the colony of humans divides over religious differences, the androids learn controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous, difficult job.

Deadline reported that the series will film in South Africa.

Speaking about the series Scott said in a statement he is always searching for new frontiers in the sci-fi genre.

"[I] have found a true original in Raised by Wolves – a wholly distinct and imaginative world, full of characters struggling with existential questions: What makes us human? What constitutes a family? And what if we could start over again and erase the mess we’ve made of our planet? Would we survive? Would we do better?’’

According to The Hollywood Reporter it will be written by Aaron Guzikowski best known for the 2013 film Prisoner and the television series The Red Road.

The series is still in the early development stages with cast announcements to be made at a later stage.

Scott is also working on a sequel for the hit 2000 film Gladiator.

