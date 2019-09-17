Mysterious Zuma-infused reality series films at Nkandla

2019-09-17 12:03 by Thinus Ferreira
 

Cape Town – A mysterious new 13-episode reality series involving some of the Zuma family and partly filmed at the Nkandla presidential homestead is coming to screens in 2020, but the producers remain tight-lipped about the exact nature of the show or where viewers will get to see it.

The as-yet-untitled reality project is produced by BarLeader and executive producer Legend Manqele who is responsible for reality shows like Being Bonang and Living the Dream with Somizi.

M-Net told Channel24 that the Zuma reality show project wasn't commissioned for one of their channels meaning that it won't be on VUZU, 1Magic or one of the Mzansi Magic channels, and SiyayaTV's Moja Love also said that the series isn't part of their new batch of locally commissioned shows.

A rep for MultiChoice's video streaming service, Showmax, also said it's unlikely to be a show for this platform.

Legend teased the BarLeader project on social media on Friday, using the caption "Meet the Zumas", and showing several photos of camera crews at work at Nkandla and hovering around Nonkanyiso Conco, who shares a son with former president Jacob Zuma.

SEE THE TWEETS HERE:



He told Channel24 on Tuesday when reached by phone that he can't reveal what channel the show is for or more about it besides what he teased on Twitter. He confirmed that it will be a 13-episode reality series, not a documentary, and will be for 2020.

Asked whether it will be for South African viewers, he said that he couldn't comment.

In November 2013 the free-to-air commercial broadcaster e.tv was hot under the collar and said it would take legal action although it never did, when a satirical article and marked as such, appeared on a website that said e.tv would be filming a new reality show entitled Zuma's Housewives.

The satirical article at the time had fun with the make-believe story detailing how the "housewives reality show set against the backdrop of president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla would "profile the pleasure and pressures which four women encounter as wives of a South African president".

ALSO READ: Moja Love interested in doing a Hlaudi Motsoeneng reality show


Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  tv  |  local reality show

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters wears a tiara once again for her New York bachelorette party PICS: Minki van der Westhuizen makes an entrance as she arrives at London Fashion Week 11 pics of Dineo and Solo’s breathtaking wedding ceremony 5 'Idols SA' scandals that shocked TV viewers Prince Harry just made a royal protocol blunder you may have missed
What's on TV on Monday night 'Game of Thrones' already in the lead with 10 Emmy wins 11 pics of Dineo and Solo’s breathtaking wedding ceremony Meghan shares never-before-seen photo of Prince Harry and Archie This dirty birthday card sent to her accountant proves Princess Diana's naughty sense of humour
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano reunite to play sisters again in 'Grey's Anatomy'

2019-09-17 11:38
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 