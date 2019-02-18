Pallance Dladla and Amanda du-Pont step into the spotlight for new local Netflix series Shadow

Cape Town - Netflix on Monday announced that a new local series will be launching on the global streaming service.

Shadow, starring Pallance Dladla and Amanda du-Pont, will launch on Netflix globally on 8 March 2019.

Pallance takes on the role of Shadow and Amanda plays Ashley in the series that was filmed in the heart of Johannesburg.

Shadow follows detective and former task force specialist, Shadrach ‘Shadow’ Khumalo, who after the brutal murder of a young girl decides to become a fixer for people who, like him, have been failed by the criminal justice system.

With the help of his former partner, Shadow cuts a swathe through the city’s underworld taking full advantage of a rare condition that affects his central nervous system: he is impervious to physical pain.

QUEEN SONO

Netflix also earlier this year announced that it commissioned its first African original drama, Queen Sono starring Pearl Thusi, Channel24 reported

The action-packed series will follow Queen Sono (Pearl Thusi), the highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens.

While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life.

