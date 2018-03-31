Riaan Cruywagen ends his TV news anchor career as he quietly exits kykNET Verslag

Cape Town – Veteran Afrikaans TV news anchor Riaan Cruywagen (72) made a quiet exit on Thursday night as news anchor on kykNET Verslag (DStv 144).

The exit brings to a final close his illustrious TV news reading career spanning over more than four decades on South African television.

With no pre-announcement to the press, Riaan stunned viewers at the end of Thursday night's episode of kykNET Verslag when he said his farewells.

After leaving the SABC at the end of November 2012 after 37 years with the South African public broadcaster as the longest serving TV news anchor in South African television history, the never changing Riaan made the transition to high definition and joined kykNET in February 2013.

At kykNET he first anchored the news on the morning show Dagbreek, before transitioning to the evenings after the morning breakfast show was cancelled.

A FEW WORDS OF THANKS

"I'm also finally saying goodbye tonight after more than five wonderful years – first at Dagbreek and after that at kykNET Verslag," said Riaan at the end of the third season and episode 140 of the show.

"I'm now swapping the world of hard news and actuality for other TV work and new challenges but not without saying thank you to kykNET for the opportunity to broaden my horizons on this exceptional channel."

"I've worked with tens of creative and inspiring people, as well as at kykNET and with the producers of our programme, IdeaCandy – and in my old days I've learnt a lot from them. If I can mention only a few names – because there's tens of them – I’m saying thank you very much to Karen Meiring (kykNET channel head) and Tim du Plessis (head of actuality) of kykNET and Wim Steyn (executive producer) and Wynette Theart (producer) from IdeaCandy and their personnel."

"The most unsung mainstays were our studio crew without which no programme can ever make it onto the air – my director Rudi Botha and his team and my editor Werner Swart and his able journalists."

"But finally, to you, our appreciated viewers, thank you for your dedicated support over the years. I wish you all of the best. Well, enjoy the long weekend and go well."

RIAAN'S NEXT PROJECT:

kykNET in response to a media enquiry as to why there was no announcement to the media, told Channel24 that the channel took Riaan's direction about how he wanted to communicate his exit and up until Thursday morning he didn't want to involve the media.

kykNET says Riaan will remain as the presenter of Met 'n Huppel in die Stap, kykNET's Afrikaans magazine show focusing on the challenges, joys and life advice for people after 50.

kykNET produced a short tribute goodbye video in which his family including his wife, daughter and grandson, as well as other Afrikaans TV news readers like Mariëtta Kruger and Suzaan Steyn, shared special messages.

