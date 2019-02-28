That rose! That dress! The drama! - Michelle Reddy gives us The Bachelor SA scoop

Cape Town – Season 1 of The Bachelor South Africa is in full swing, from the get go there was one lucky lady who grabbed Lee Thompson’s interest early on.

29-year-old Michelle Reddy was the belle of the ball in her gorgeous yellow gown. She swooped the bachelor off his feet and got the coveted first impression rose.

Still high on her rose things took a dramatic turn in episode two when the consumer marketing specialist was confronted by sports coach Thenji who accused her of a lack of authenticity.

We chatted to Michelle about that first impression rose and the drama that unfolded in the mansion.

What did you do with your first impression rose?

Having received the very first impression rose was a memorable moment for me. South Africa’s very first First-Impression Rose has been pressed, preserved and framed and will soon hang in my living area.

What made you pick that yellow dress?

Well, beside the dress resembling the Belle gown from the fairytale Beauty and the Beast, my complimenting colour is yellow. For me, this colour symbolises hope, energy and happiness - elements that stand dear to my personality.

Did you plan on dancing with Lee on the red carpet or was it a spur of the moment thing?

The quick lesson of the waltz with Lee was semi-planned. In that moment, I brought a dream of mine to reality. The rest took its course.

It was only the second day when the drama with Thenji happened – what were your thoughts when you were confronted?

I was rather taken back by Thenji’s comments regarding my personality. I believe that the word “fake" isn’t a term that can be used to describe someone’s personality whom you’ve only known for two days. I have used my hardships along my journey to build myself into a woman of grace and poise. It was unfortunate how the incident played out. However, I believe that communication was key from the onset and it was a heartfelt discussion at the end of that scene.

Was there any point during the confrontation when you wanted to leave the show?

I’m not a confrontational person, I truly did feel in that moment like a deer in headlights. I wanted to run far from that situation. At that point, I questioned whether this is worth losing a part of me that I’ve fought so hard to build up. As they say, the journey toward finding love is never an easy one.

Was it an easy decision to tell Lee about the confrontation with the other ladies?

It wasn’t an easy decision to confide in Lee. It was a testing ground for me, I needed to trust in him and hope for his support in return. This was another aspect for me to add to my journey toward finding love. It’s about relying on someone to be there for you, to lend a shoulder and pick you up when you need a hug and a smile.

He singled you out during the rose ceremony by calling you Miss Reddy – how did it make you feel?

When Lee addressed me as ‘Miss Reddy’, it was an instant coy moment for me. That feeling was priceless, it made my heart twinkle. Miss Reddy is ready.

