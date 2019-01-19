Wendy Williams hospitalised, taking an extended break from talk show

Cape Town – Wendy Williams' talk show return has been postponed for a third time.



The 54-year-old talk show host has been hospitalised and her comeback postponed indefinitely due to complications from Graves' disease in addition to dealing with a a shoulder fracture she suffered mid-December. (Read more here)

Wendy, always discussing and dissecting the gossipy lives of celebrities in front of her live studio audience "spilling the tea" is now asking for privacy.

After the show's return was postponed from 14 to 21 January, The Wendy Williams Show on BET (DStv 129) returned this past week with a rotating daily panel of substitute panellists who talked about various topics similar to The View and The Talk.

In a new statement Wendy says she will be on an extended absence from the show - that will now go into repeat episodes from this coming Monday.

Next week producers will once again scramble to find fill-in hosts who will start to present the show from 28 January for the time being.

"As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves' disease that will require treatment," Wendy said in a statement.

"Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being."

"Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time."

SEE THE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

The talk show's American producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury says in a statement that "For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family. We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready."





