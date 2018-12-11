Casper de Vries found 'bloodied, bruised and naked' in the street share this

Cape Town - Local comedian Casper de Vries was reportedly found "passed out and naked" in the streets of Linden, in Gauteng on Monday.

The actor and comedian shared a series of photos on Instagram, showing his bruised face, writing: "Never drink sleepingpills and then wash it down with clean SKYY vodka. @deepfriedman found me passed out naked in the streets of Linden, bruised and bloodied.[sic]"

Casper alleges that he remembers wanting to take his dog for a walk, but can't remember anything after that.

"Even hurt my neck & am now wearing Montelle's brace. Kent came back. Nursing bruises and scratches on my legs. Feel sorry please. And then you may laugh, [sic]" he adds.

His dog Kent went missing following the incident, but was later found close to his home.

Netwerk 24 reports that fellow-comedian, Daniel Friedman (Deep Fried Man), who Casper rents a space from, discovered him n the street and put him to bed.

According to the Afrikaans publication the comedian recently starting taking anti-depressants and is in good spirits.

Speaking on behalf of Daniel, Whacked Management, said: "Daniel Friedman has chosen not to comment."

*This is a developing story

READ THE FULL POST HERE: