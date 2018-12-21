Chris Chameleon finally admits that Bles Bridges is not his father share this

Cape Town - Local Afrikaans singer Chris Chameleon has taken to Facebook to release a video in which he confirms that popular singer, Bles Bridges is not his biological father.

On Monday Chris posted a cryptic post in which he hinted that the popular 80s lounge singer could be his biological father.

The video sparked a social media storm and outrage from fans of both Chris and Bles.

In the latest 44-minute long video, shared on his band's Facebook page on Friday, Chris admits that his father's name is Dawid and that the above mentioned post was part of an elaborate social experiment.

The singer's band Kat & Wolf is currently on tour in South Africa.

In the video, recorded in his car, Chris says that his mother supported his social media stunt.

Bles' family, who reacted in shock to the original post, is yet to respond to the the singer's latest revelation.

Channel24 repeatedly tried to contact Chris Chameleon and his team to get clarity on his vague social media post to ensure fair and accurate reporting. Chris never responded to any requests for comment.