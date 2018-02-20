NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Comic Con is coming to South Africa

2018-02-20 14:38
Comic Con
Comic Con 2016 (Photo: Getty)
Cape Town - It's official Comic Con is coming to South Africa in September. 

The announcement was made at an event in Johannesburg and live-stream on VS Gaming's Facebook page on Tuesday.

Local celebrities who attended the announcement included Black Panther actors John Kani, Connie Chiume and Jason Goliath - dressed as Mr Incredible.

Comic Con Africa will take place from 14-16 September at the Kyalami Convention Centre in Johannesburg and will feature gaming, eSports, cosplay, workshops, panel discussions and autograph sessions with local and international guests.

Celebrities coming in September include Nolan North, Troy Baker, possibly some unnamed Game of Thrones actors and the cast from The Big Bang Theory

TAKE A LOOK AT PHOTOS FROM THE ANNOUNCEMENT HERE: 

We're at the Kyalami Convention Centre today for a special announcement.

A post shared by Channel24 (@channel24_sa) on

Donut wall??

A post shared by Channel24 (@channel24_sa) on

Black Panther stars John Kani and Connie Chiume are here.

A post shared by Channel24 (@channel24_sa) on

The host for today, Jason Goliath, dressed as Mr Incredible.

A post shared by Channel24 (@channel24_sa) on

The news is out. Comic Con is coming to SA. #ComicConAfrica

A post shared by Channel24 (@channel24_sa) on

