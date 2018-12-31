Karlien van Jaarsveld's 1-year-old daughter is 'stable' after being admitted to hospital share this

Cape Town - Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld thanked fans for their support after her 1-year-old daughter was admitted to hospital.

The popular artist had to cancel shows in Langebaan to be wit her family and "seriously ill" daughter on Friday.

Karlien took to Instagram on Monday to thank fans for their prayers and to update them on her daughter's condition.

"Elah was discharged from hospital today. Elah has a blood clot in her Portal, they call it Portal vein Thrombosis." she wrote.

"She is stable for now. Her small body lost a lot of blood," she added.

She further elaborated on her daughter's condition in the lengthy post.

The post was accompanied by two photos of her daughter, one taken at home and another in the hospital.

