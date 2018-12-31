NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Karlien van Jaarsveld's 1-year-old daughter is 'stable' after being admitted to hospital

58 minutes ago
Karlien van Jaarsveld
Karlien van Jaarsveld (Photo: Instagram)
Cape Town - Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld thanked fans for their support after her 1-year-old daughter was admitted to hospital.

The popular artist had to cancel shows in Langebaan to be wit her family and "seriously ill" daughter on Friday.

Karlien took to Instagram on Monday to thank fans for their prayers and to update them on her daughter's condition.

"Elah was discharged from hospital today. Elah has a blood clot in her Portal, they call it Portal vein Thrombosis." she wrote.

"She is stable for now. Her small body lost a lot of blood," she added. 

She further elaborated on her daughter's condition in the lengthy post.

The post was accompanied by two photos of her daughter, one taken at home and another in the hospital.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE FULL POST HERE

Dankie vir elke persoon wat saam ons bid vir Elah! Elah is vandag ontslaan???? Elah het ‘n bloedklont in haar Portal vein, hulle noem dit Portal vein Thrombosis. Dit veroosaak hipertensie / hoë-bloedruk in die are in haar slukderm en magie, wat later esophageal en gastric varices (bloed sakkies) vorm. Dit het begin bloei ‘n paar dae terug, wat veroorsaak dat sy bloed opgooi en haar magie bloed werk, die Dr. kon help om die bloeding te stop, so sy is stabiel vir nou. Haar klein lyfie het heelwat bloed verloor, en sy moes ‘n bloedoortapping kry. (DANKIE AAN ALMAL WAT SO GETROU BLOEDSKENK????) Die kanse dat die are weer kan begin bloei is maar ongelukkig groot. Sy gebruik bloeddruk medikasie al van 7 maande oud af om die simptome te onderdruk totdat sy groot genoeg is vir die operasie, wat lyk my vroeg in die nuwe jaar gebeur. Ons het gehoop dat sy die operasie sal vryspring omdat dit so groot prosedure is. Die Dr. bypass die vernoude/geblokte portal vein met n shunt(‘n ander aar), wat hy uit haar nek uit kry. God weet waarmee Hy besig is en ons vertrou Hom. Elah is regtig die vriendelikste dogtertjie wat ek al ooit gesien het, dit breek my hart om te sien wat sy deurgaan. Sy staan in die bruid vir ons as ‘n hoë Terebinte boom, wat ‘n skuilplek word van die geregtigheid van God. Sy staan in ‘n posisie waar Dawid ook teenoor Goliat gestaan het in die vallei van Elah, wat beteken as sy die klip slinger en die vyand oorwin, haal sy ‘n hele volk uit ballingskap uit. Haar roeping is groot en ons glo dat sy daarin sal loop. (Ek het ‘n tyd terug ‘n lering daaroor gegee, wat ek dalk later sal deel - die erfdeel met sy grense) Elah mamma bid dat ook die wat dinge in onkunde uitspreek rus sal vind onder jou Terebint se skadu, en dat daar ook vir hulle genesing sal wees. God is goed???????? Ons is trots op jou Elah jys sterker as wat ek kan verstaan ??

