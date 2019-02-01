Khanya on hit-and-run claims: 'It really was not a dramatic situation' share this

Johannesburg – Speaking to Mo Flava on the Metro FM drive, actress Khanya Mkangisa spoke out about the alleged hit-and-run that she was reported to have been involved in on Sunday.

Reports surfaced that the TV star hit another vehicle and was subsequently arrested and spent the night in jail for the crime.

Though hesitant to open up about the incident initially, Khanya eventually told Mo that she was “definitely not involved in a hit-and-run”, saying that the story was completely blown out of proportion.

She gave her side of the story: "I was in my complex, parking in my parking bay. I hit – like a little, small dent, almost like a scratch – hit the car that parks next to me. Left my details. So it really was not a dramatic situation," she said, refuting claims that she had fled the scene and was chased down by police.

When asked if there was an arrest she responded: "There was an arrest because of the situation." Adding that the owner of the car she hit felt the need to get the police involved.

“This is what’s not fair about the situation. If you have an accident and you hit someone, you guys exchange details. Fine you can involve the cops and they can make sure everything’s fine. Why does it need to now become a whole thing? Never mind with the media, why does it need to become an arrest? And why is it now turned into ‘it was a hit and run’? So obviously there is some ulterior motive. I see it as some sort of vendetta because that’s not how things are supposed to work,” she went on to say.

