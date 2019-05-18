PICS: Demi-Leigh spends time with her family in the Kruger National Park share this

Johannesburg – Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is finding comfort in nature, spending time with her family at the Kruger National Park.

The beauty queen posted an emotional message on her Instagram account a few weeks ago when she shared that her baby sister Franje had died.

Since then Demi-Leigh has been in South Africa where she has been surrounding herself with family.

Sharing pictures from their time in the Kruger on Friday, she wrote: "Being an African Baby, there's no place that comforts me like nature. It's the place I always feel closest to my Heavenly Father. Grateful for a beautiful few days in the Kruger with my loved ones celebrating and appreciating His wonderful creation."

The star then went on to thank her fans for their "love, support and prayers in this time."

"I appreciate you all very much," she added.



