PICS: Miss South Africa 2018 crowning moment share this

Cape Town - 23-year-old Tamaryn Green from Paarl in the Western Cape was crowned Miss South Africa 2018 on Sunday.

The 60th anniversary of the Miss South Africa pageant took place at the Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

The final year medical student at the University of Cape Town also walked away with the title of Miss Universe South Africa, and will compete in the Miss Universe pageant later this year.

Thulisa Keyi was announced as Miss World South Africa and after a final question and answer session, Tamaryn was crowned Miss South Africa 2018.

ICYMI: Everything that happened at Miss South Africa 2018

TAKE A LOOK AT PHOTOS FROM HER CROWNING MOMENT HERE: (Photos: Gallo)