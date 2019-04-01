What drama? Rachel Kolisi makes return to Instagram with family beach day photo! share this

Cape Town - Rachel Kolisi, the wife of Springbok ruby captain Siya Kolisi, has returned to Instagram after deactivating her account after she accused a woman of sending her husband an explicit photo.

ICYMI: On 18 March Rachel released several Instagram Stories accusing Cape Town-based fitness model Marike Botha of sending Siya a racy photo exposing her "ass," and shared the 23-year-old's personal information with her followers.

After receiving enormous social media backlash, Rachel deactivated her personal Instagram account.

On Friday, Rachel made her return to Instagram sharing a video promoting a fund-raising campaign benefiting those affected by Cyclone Idai.

She also shared a photo of her family enjoying some downtime of the beach on Sunday. "Dreading this holiday being over, she captioned the photo."

According to reports, Rachel has since apologised to Marike, but the model's manager Mauritz Benande told Channel24 that he was not aware of an apology being issued.



He added: "If Rachel does not want to offer an apology, the legal route is still an option for us."

According to an article published in the 4 April issue of Huisgenoot, the Kolisi's lawyer Barend Kellerman said Rachel and Siya would not comment on reports.

Speaking to the Afrikaans lifestyle magazine, Marike said that Siya initiated a conversation with her on Instagram. The pair then exchanged several "platonic messages," which she deleted after the Springbok captain asked her to.

Read the full story in the latest issue.

Numerous attempts by Channel24 to reach Rachel has been unsuccessful.