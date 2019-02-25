Trevor Noah fools the Oscars audience with fake Xhosa translation that made South Africans LOL share this

Cape Town - Trevor Noah took to the Oscars 2019 stage to present one of the Best Picture nominees, Black Panther on Sunday night.

The South African-born comedian joked about people continuously greeting him with "Wakanda Forever" as well as about the fact that people think it is a real place.

What stood out most however, is when Trevor spoke some Xhosa on stage.

"'Abelungu abazi ubu ndiyaxoka'- which means, 'In times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart,'" Trevor told the audience.

However, Twitter users familiar with the language were quick to point out that the The Daily Show host was totally fooling his American audience.

What Trevor actually said is: "White people don't know I'm lying."

And of course, local reactions on Twitter were highly entertained.

