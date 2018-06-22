WATCH: Demi-Leigh tells US talk show host Megyn Kelly about her hijacking ordeal share this

Johannesburg – On Thursday Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters shared the story of her escape from an attempted hijacking on US talk show Megyn Kelly Today.

The beauty queen was involved in the incident in Johannesburg just three months after being crowned Miss South Africa.

Demi also opened up about the Unbreakable campaign she started after her ordeal, saying that she refused to let her fear get the better of her.

"I remembered after that I was traumatized, I was shattered, I was going through so many emotions. But I told myself I will not be a victim of fear."

WATCH A CLIP FROM THE SHOW BELOW:

Watch the full interview here.