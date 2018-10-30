WATCH: Fans gather in Johannesburg to pay tribute to HHP share this

Cape Town - Fans, friends and family gathered at Newtown Music Factory (Johannesburg) on Tuesday to pay tribute to hip hop artist, Jabulani Tsambo.

Affectionately known by his fans as "Jabba," the musician who uses the stage name HHP (Hip Hop Pantsula) died on Wednesday.

He was 38.

The cause of death is not yet know.

Another memorial will take place in his hometown Mahikeng, on Thursday. The music legend will be laid to rest on Saturday. (Read more details here)

11:51

11:51

11:52

11:53 LISTEN: Spotify has just released a playlist of 48 songs to remember HHP





Jabulani Tsambo, who his fans came to know as HHP (Hip Hop Panstula) had an incredible impact on the South African music scene.

12:14

12:19

12:47