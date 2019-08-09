WATCH LIVE: Celebrities arrive on the Miss South Africa 2019 red carpet share this

Cape Town - Local celebs have arrived at the Sun International's Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria to witness the crowning of Miss South Africa 2019.

Miss South Africa 2019 promised the hottest and most glamorous red carpet in the history of the pageant - and did not disappoint!

TV personality Enhle Mabli tracks the stars as they make their arrival, broadcast live from Facebook and Instagram.

The winner of the Miss South Africa will walk away with the prestigious title as well as R3 million in prizes and sponsorship deals

WATCH LIVE HERE:

