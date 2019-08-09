WATCH LIVE: Celebrities arrive on the Miss South Africa 2019 red carpet
2019-08-09 14:44
Catriona Gray, Tamaryn Green, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
Cape Town - Local celebs have arrived at the Sun International's Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria to witness the crowning of Miss South Africa 2019.
Miss South Africa 2019 promised the hottest and most glamorous red carpet in the history of the pageant - and did not disappoint!
TV personality Enhle Mabli tracks the stars as they make their arrival, broadcast live from Facebook and Instagram.
The winner of the Miss South Africa will walk away with the prestigious title as well as R3 million in prizes and sponsorship deals
WATCH LIVE HERE:
ALSO READ: These are the five women who will be choosing your Miss SA 2019