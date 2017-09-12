4 Hollywood highlights to catch up on

Cape Town – From legal drama to social media drama, not a day goes by in Hollywood without some feathers getting ruffled.
Also on the list of Hollywood highlights is Kelly Clarkson with an embarrassing mommy moment and 5 celebs who may have fallen off the radar.
Armie Hammer calls out James Woods for hypocritical comments
Armie Hammer called out James Woods on Twitter for making hypocritical comments against adult relationships with minors when commenting on his latest film, Call Me By Your Name.
(Read more here)
Welfare of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter under investigation
According to reports the LA County Department of Children and Family Services have asked a judge in the LA County Dependency Court to determine whether Dream Kardashian is being brought up in a safe environment.
Kelly Clarkson's Never Have I Ever misunderstanding will make you blush
Kelly Clarkson is probably the most relatable mom ever, especially after she got confused between a vibrator and noisy kids toy during a special moms-edition of Never Have I Ever.
Where are they now? 5 celebs we just don’t hear about anymore
It’s not easy to become an A-lister in Hollywood – but it’s just as tough to sustain your celebrity status once you’ve reached stardom. So, it’s pretty understandable for some celebs to fall off the radar.
Follow all the latest Hollywood gossip follow Channel24 on Facebook and Twitter.
(Photo: Getty Images)
{{item.description}} Read More »
SandtonE-Merge IT RecruitmentR300 000 - R360 000 Per Year
GautengProfessional Career Services
PretoriaCity Press
HousesR 2 400 000
HousesR 4 050 000
HousesR 2 825 000