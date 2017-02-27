The winners for the 89th annual Academy Awards have been announced. See the full list here!

PICS: Trevor Noah, Khaya Dlanga and Anele Mdoda are having the best time in LA, like going bowling

Biggest Oscars mishap as wrong film is announced winner

2017-02-27 07:43
 

Los Angeles – Moonlight won the best picture trophy at the Academy Awards in a historic Oscar upset that followed Warren Beatty at first reading the wrong winner.

Shock and chaos spread through the Dolby Theatre when producers of La La Land were stopped in the middle of their acceptance speeches to be informed that Beatty had incorrectly read La La Land as the winner. "I wasn't trying to be funny," Beatty explained, saying he had seen the name Emma Stone from La La Land when he opened his envelope.

Host Jimmy Kimmel came forward to inform the cast that Moonlight had indeed won, showing the inside of the envelope as proof. "I knew I would screw this up," said Kimmel, a first-time host. "I promise to never come back."

Producer Jordan Horwitz then graciously passed his statue to the Moonlight producers. (See a full list of all the winners here)

Watch it here:

READ MORE: OSCARS 2017: The wins, the tears and the drama!

Read more on:    oscars 2017  |  movies  |  awards season 2017

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
OSCARS 2017: The wins, the tears and the drama! 50 stunning pics from this year's Oscars red carpet PICS: Metro FM Music Awards black carpet fashion FULL LIST: Metro FM Award winners 2017 Big Love star Bill Paxton dies suddenly
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

After 21 nominations sound engineer wins his first Oscar

2017-02-27 06:26
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 