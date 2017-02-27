Biggest Oscars mishap as wrong film is announced winner

Los Angeles – Moonlight won the best picture trophy at the Academy Awards in a historic Oscar upset that followed Warren Beatty at first reading the wrong winner.

Shock and chaos spread through the Dolby Theatre when producers of La La Land were stopped in the middle of their acceptance speeches to be informed that Beatty had incorrectly read La La Land as the winner. "I wasn't trying to be funny," Beatty explained, saying he had seen the name Emma Stone from La La Land when he opened his envelope.

Host Jimmy Kimmel came forward to inform the cast that Moonlight had indeed won, showing the inside of the envelope as proof. "I knew I would screw this up," said Kimmel, a first-time host. "I promise to never come back."

Producer Jordan Horwitz then graciously passed his statue to the Moonlight producers. (See a full list of all the winners here)



Watch it here:

Watch: Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway in the biggest #Oscars flub ever. pic.twitter.com/BjBXrX7gi0 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

