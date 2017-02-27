LIVE: Viola Davis wins her first Oscar
2017-02-27 03:02
Live coverage of the 89th Academy Awards.
WINNER:
Best Animated Short - Piper.
Did you know?
The star with the most acting statuettes is Katharine Hepburn, who won best actress in 1934, 1968, 1969 and 1982.
Watch the trailer for the Jim: The James Foley Story.
WINNER:
Best Foreign Language Film - The Salesman, Iran.
We can't get over this win!
This speech was everything.
Here's what our critic had to say about Viola's award winning performance.
WINNER:
Best actress in a supporting role - Viola Davis, Fences.
Honourary Oscar recipients this year include: film editor Anne Coates, casting director Lynn Stalmaster and documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman and actor Jackie Chan.
We want some of that candy!
WINNER:
Best Sound Mixing - Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace, Hacksaw Ridge.
WINNER:
Best Sound Editing - Sylvain Bellemare, Arrival.
Did you know?
The youngest person to receive an Oscar was five-year-old Shirley Temple in 1934, although it was an honourary award for children.
Remember when everyone thought it was Lira's version of the song that was nominated for an Oscar.
Oopsie! She just got hit by a flag.
WINNER:
Best Documentary Feature - Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow, OJ: Made in America.
A standing ovation for Katherine Johnson.
The ladies of Hidden Figures look stunning!
WINNER:
Best Costume Design - Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.
WINNER:
Best Makeup and Hairstyling - Alessandra Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson, Suicide Squad.
WINNER:
Best supporting actor - Mahershala Ali for Moonlight. This is his first Academy Award.
Loving Alicia's Cape Town tan!
All the red carpet looks right here.
Hands down the cutest little man on the red carpet, Lion star Sunny Pawar.
Jimmy comes out guns blazing!
Watch a red carpet interview with “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight” actress Janelle Monae.
'Can't stop the feeling. Got this feeling in my body.'
Did you know?
The only Oscar winner with Oscar-winning parents is Liza Minnelli, who won best actress for Cabaret in 1973. Her mother Judy Garland received an honorary award in 1939 and her father Vincente Minnelli won best director in 1958.
Here's a sneak peek of JT getting his moves right for his performance.
Charlize Theron that is all.
The awards ceremony kicks off at 03:30 tune in to M-Net Premiere (DStv 104) to join us.
ICYMI: From Jimmy Kimmel, the nominees, the presenters, performances, predictions and that coveted gold statuette.
We're so obsessed with movies that we got here at the crack of dawn to give you minute-to-minute updates of this years Academy Awards.