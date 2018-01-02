PIC: Robbie Malinga’s tombstone honours his award-winning life share this

Cape Town – Robbie Malinga’s tombstone was unveiled on Tuesday, following his funeral at Rhema Bible Church. The music legend died on 25 December 2017.

The tombstone features Robbie at the centre of it, surrounded by his awards. The tribute was created by the same people who made Joe Mafela’s tombstone, Bataung Memorial Tombstones, The Juice called the company who confirmed that they had done the work.

Robbie was buried in West Park Cemetery where Joe Mafela, Mandoza and Gugu Zulu were also laid to rest.



See a pic of the tombstone here:










