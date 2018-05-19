7 must-see highlights from the royal wedding

Cape Town – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do" in a fairy tale wedding on Saturday.
After exchanging their vows and sharing their first kiss as husband and wife, the newlywed couple will now formerly be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
From extravagant celebrity arrivals to the angelic voices of the Kingdom Choir and, of course, Duchess Meghan’s beautiful Givenchy gown - the royal wedding was full of special moments.
HERE ARE 7 FAVOURTIE MOMENTS AT THE ROYAL WEDDING:
1. Celebrity arrivals
While the wedding guest list was filled with the presence of royal dignitaries and family members, celebrities stole the spotlight, stepping out in their finest attire. Oprah and Amal Clooney stole the show looking like royalty.
2. Doria Ragland
Meghan was accompanied to St George’s Chapel by her mom Doria, who looked stunning as she watched her daughter say ‘I do’.
3. The bridesmaids and page boys
Prince George and Princess Charlotte looked adorable in their wedding attire and fulfilled their duties following closely behind their new aunt.
4. Meghan Markle’s arrival
Making her royal entrance, Meghan took everyone’s breath away as she stepped out of her ride to the church. Wearing a white Givenchy wedding gown the 36-year-old looked breathless.
5. Prince Harry’s reaction to Meghan
Like any groom, Prince Harry struggled to hide the overwhelming flush of emotions as his beautiful bride entered the church. His first words to Meghan were: “You look amazing”.
6. The Kingdom choir
There wasn't a dry eye in the house following Meghan’s grand entrance. An angelic performance of Stand By Me by the Kingdom Choir kept the tears flowing.
7. The first kiss
While the newlywed couple did not share their first kiss on the balcony, their first embrace as husband and wife outside of St George’s Chapel melted hearts of thousands in the crowd and millions watching at home.
