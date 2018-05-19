7 must-see highlights from the royal wedding

Cape Town – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do" in a fairy tale wedding on Saturday.

After exchanging their vows and sharing their first kiss as husband and wife, the newlywed couple will now formerly be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

From extravagant celebrity arrivals to the angelic voices of the Kingdom Choir and, of course, Duchess Meghan’s beautiful Givenchy gown - the royal wedding was full of special moments.

HERE ARE 7 FAVOURTIE MOMENTS AT THE ROYAL WEDDING:

1. Celebrity arrivals

While the wedding guest list was filled with the presence of royal dignitaries and family members, celebrities stole the spotlight, stepping out in their finest attire. Oprah and Amal Clooney stole the show looking like royalty.

A post shared by Fashion PoliceNg (@fashionpolicing) on May 19, 2018 at 7:35am PDT

2. Doria Ragland

Meghan was accompanied to St George’s Chapel by her mom Doria, who looked stunning as she watched her daughter say ‘I do’.

A post shared by I DO WEDDINGS (@idoweddingsng) on May 19, 2018 at 4:50am PDT

3. The bridesmaids and page boys



Prince George and Princess Charlotte looked adorable in their wedding attire and fulfilled their duties following closely behind their new aunt.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 19, 2018 at 5:45am PDT

4. Meghan Markle’s arrival

Making her royal entrance, Meghan took everyone’s breath away as she stepped out of her ride to the church. Wearing a white Givenchy wedding gown the 36-year-old looked breathless.

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on May 19, 2018 at 4:27am PDT

5. Prince Harry’s reaction to Meghan

Like any groom, Prince Harry struggled to hide the overwhelming flush of emotions as his beautiful bride entered the church. His first words to Meghan were: “You look amazing”.

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on May 19, 2018 at 5:20am PDT

6. The Kingdom choir

There wasn't a dry eye in the house following Meghan’s grand entrance. An angelic performance of Stand By Me by the Kingdom Choir kept the tears flowing.

A post shared by The Kingdom Choir (@thekingdomchoir) on May 19, 2018 at 7:19am PDT

7. The first kiss

While the newlywed couple did not share their first kiss on the balcony, their first embrace as husband and wife outside of St George’s Chapel melted hearts of thousands in the crowd and millions watching at home.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 19, 2018 at 6:09am PDT

