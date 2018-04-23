FIRST PICS: We meet royal baby no 3

2018-04-23 19:08
 
Prince William and Kate Middleton

Cape Town – Prince William and Kate Middleton have emerged from the hospital with their new bundle of joy.

As with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the couple stood and posed for photos on the steps of the St Mary’s Lindo Wing, allowing the public a first glimpse of their newborn.

SEE THE PICS HERE:

royal baby

royal baby

royal baby

Shortly before introducing their baby to the public, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were photographed arriving to meet their new little brother.

The Duke and Duchess later thanked all hospital staff for "the care and treatment they received" as well as the public for their "warm wishes".

 

It was announced on Monday morning that Kate had gone into early labour. Roughly four hours later, Kensington Palace announced the birth of the new Prince.

Kate gave birth to a baby boy at 11:01. Prince William was present for the birth of their son, weighing in at 3.8kg.

The royal couple are expected to reveal the name they have chosen for the newborn in the coming days.

For now, Kate, William and the fifth in line to the throne are on their way home for some much needed rest.

(Photos: Getty Images)

