The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcome a baby boy

Cape Town – The Duke and Duchess have welcomed their third child and the fifth in line to the British throne.

Kensington Palace announced via Twitter on Monday that Kate gave birth to a boy at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London at 11:01 (UK time).

The royal family as well as Kate's family has been notified and are "delighted with the news," Kensington Palace said.





It was announced on Monday morning that Kate had been admitted to hospital in the early stages of labour.

Our first glimpse of the newborn may come sooner rather than later. Kate and William introduced Prince George, 4, to a cheering crowd the day after his birth, while Princess Charlotte, 2, made her first appearance on the steps in front of the Lindo Wing the very same day she was born.

As with both their kids, Prince William and Kate have yet to announce the moniker they have chosen for their new bundle of joy.

Prince George’s name was officially announced two days after his birth as was Princess Charlotte’s.

The name of the royal baby is expected to be unveiled on a royal letterhead on an easel in the front of Buckingham Palace for the public to see in the next few days.

The name will also be released on the royal family’s official social media accounts.

William and Kate announced in September that they are expecting their third child together. The announcement came after Kate was forced to miss an engagement due to severe morning sickness.

The couple later revealed the baby would be born in April.

